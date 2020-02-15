Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 42,183 Shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,674 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 42,183 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $18,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,972 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 223.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 54,212 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 37,431 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 62,318 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 10,516 shares in the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rio Tinto by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,936 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rio Tinto from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rio Tinto in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,070.06.

In related news, insider Clark Megan bought 525 shares of Rio Tinto stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.33 per share, with a total value of $49,523.25.

RIO opened at $54.50 on Friday. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 52-week low of $47.88 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.45 and its 200-day moving average is $54.11.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

