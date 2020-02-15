Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 473,608 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 473,608 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $24,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,481,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2,095.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,684,000 after acquiring an additional 207,368 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,345,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,355,000 after acquiring an additional 187,788 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,337,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,302,000. 16.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

IBKR opened at $55.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $59.32.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 6.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

