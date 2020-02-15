Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,934 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $31,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 99.1% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $171.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.06 and a 12-month high of $171.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.68.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 26,250 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.93, for a total value of $4,434,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,778.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 16,574 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $2,393,285.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,067.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 151,706 shares of company stock worth $23,611,237 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

