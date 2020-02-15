Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Issues FY 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.15-0.15 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $94.444-94.444 billion.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NSANY. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Nissan Motor from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nissan Motor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of NSANY traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.46. 243,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,755. Nissan Motor has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $17.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average of $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Nissan Motor had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.18 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nissan Motor will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

