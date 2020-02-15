Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) PT Lowered to $24.00

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.32% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NBLX. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Noble Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.
NYSE:NBLX opened at $19.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $779.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.35. Noble Midstream Partners has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $40.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.
In other Noble Midstream Partners news, Director Andy Viens acquired 1,500 shares of Noble Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.79 per share, for a total transaction of $32,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,030.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent J. Smolik acquired 5,000 shares of Noble Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $236,291.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 200.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.02% of the company’s stock.
About Noble Midstream Partners
Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.
