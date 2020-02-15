Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) PT Lowered to $24.00

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NBLX. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Noble Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

NYSE:NBLX opened at $19.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $779.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.35. Noble Midstream Partners has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $40.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $190.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Noble Midstream Partners will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Noble Midstream Partners news, Director Andy Viens acquired 1,500 shares of Noble Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.79 per share, for a total transaction of $32,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,030.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent J. Smolik acquired 5,000 shares of Noble Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $236,291.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 200.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Noble Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.02% of the company’s stock.

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

