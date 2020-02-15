Northland Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Northland Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

PDFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of PDF Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PDF Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of PDF Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.50.

PDFS stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.84. 182,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,707. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.75. PDF Solutions has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $17.88.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $22.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides hardware, software, and intellectual property products to integrated circuit (IC) vendors in the United States, China, Taiwan, Germany, and internationally. It offers Exensio platform, which consists of Exensio-Yield that collects and stores yield data in an analysis-ready database, which enables product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Exensio-Control, which provides fault detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Exensio-Test that offers data collection and analysis capability; Exensio Characterization, which encapsulates test structure analysis functionality of electrical and in-line inspection data from CV test chips and design-for-inspection DFI on-chip instruments; and Exensio ALPS that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link all device data, including fabrication and characterization data from every step of the product life cycle.

