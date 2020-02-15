Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Pipe Company manufactures welded steel pipe in two business segments. In its Water Transmission business, they are a supplier of large diameter, high-pressure steel pipe used primarily for water transmission. In its Tubular Products business, they manufacture smaller diameter, electric resistance welded steel pipe for use in a wide range of construction, agricultural, energy and industrial applications. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NWPX. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northwest Pipe from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Northwest Pipe presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Northwest Pipe stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.87. The stock had a trading volume of 56,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,497. Northwest Pipe has a 52-week low of $18.04 and a 52-week high of $36.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.09. The stock has a market cap of $344.56 million, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NWPX. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

