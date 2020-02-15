Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 80.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,176,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,265,000 after acquiring an additional 315,970 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,098,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,178,000 after acquiring an additional 327,792 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 690,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,769,000 after acquiring an additional 46,889 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 610,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 548,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,081,000 after acquiring an additional 151,151 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

NCLH stock opened at $52.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.02. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $45.64 and a 52 week high of $59.78.

NCLH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Macquarie set a $65.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.53.

In related news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $99,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,812 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,212.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $222,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,122,200.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,786 shares of company stock valued at $551,928. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.