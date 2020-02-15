Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its target price increased by Lake Street Capital from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nova Measuring Instruments from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut Nova Measuring Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Nova Measuring Instruments stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.96. The stock had a trading volume of 208,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,075. Nova Measuring Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $23.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.13.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $64.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVMI. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. 59.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

