Novare Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,076 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 1.8% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $12,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 420,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,928,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 57,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 19,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on T shares. Moffett Nathanson cut AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.03.

Shares of T opened at $38.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

