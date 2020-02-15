Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Receives $167.47 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.47.

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Pareto Securities cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $3,393,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $497,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $728,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. 7.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVO traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.45. The stock had a trading volume of 807,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,420. The stock has a market cap of $148.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $46.47 and a one year high of $64.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.27 and a 200-day moving average of $55.15.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7874 per share. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.02%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.