Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Novocure were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novocure by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,554,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $351,218,000 after acquiring an additional 750,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Novocure by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,615,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,808,000 after acquiring an additional 44,737 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novocure by 436.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 817,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,163,000 after acquiring an additional 665,321 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novocure during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,825,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novocure by 993.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 365,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,335,000 after acquiring an additional 332,111 shares during the period. 66.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Novocure in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Novocure from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.14.

In related news, Director Charles G. Phillips III sold 6,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $541,435.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,961.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $286,078.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,720,524.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 497,892 shares of company stock valued at $46,289,432. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVCR traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.16. 413,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.24 and a beta of 2.38. Novocure Ltd has a twelve month low of $41.51 and a twelve month high of $98.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.84 and a 200 day moving average of $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

