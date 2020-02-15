Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.00-2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17-2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.44 billion.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.00-2.40 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NUS. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson reiterated an in-line rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.63.

Shares of NYSE:NUS traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,499,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $64.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.27.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $583.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.49 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 7.17%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 47.74%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

