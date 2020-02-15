Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.23-0.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $480-510 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $596.52 million.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.00-2.40 EPS.

NUS traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $30.45. 1,389,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.18 and its 200 day moving average is $40.32. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $64.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $583.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.05%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NUS shares. DA Davidson restated an in-line rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.63.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

