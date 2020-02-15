NULS Price Up 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. During the last week, NULS has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One NULS token can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00003735 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, CoinBene, OKEx and DragonEX. NULS has a total market cap of $27.37 million and $6.38 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.42 or 0.03197364 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010079 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00245041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000807 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00044865 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00154156 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NULS Token Profile

NULS launched on September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 105,838,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,770,500 tokens. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NULS is steemit.com/@nuls . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NULS

NULS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, CoinBene, Bit-Z, QBTC, OKEx, DragonEX, Kucoin and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

