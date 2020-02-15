Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Short Interest Up 13.3% in January

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,040,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the January 15th total of 4,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Nutrien from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nutrien from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on Nutrien from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Nutrien by 522,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 265.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 48,650 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Nutrien by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,707,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,325,000 after buying an additional 850,459 shares in the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 43,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at about $947,000. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NTR traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,415,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,907. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $41.16 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.50. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

