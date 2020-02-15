Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO) by 54.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,842 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JRO. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 142.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,349,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,486,000 after purchasing an additional 792,450 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,124,000. Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,145,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 659,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 96,346 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd in the 4th quarter valued at about $662,000.

Get Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd alerts:

Shares of NYSE JRO opened at $9.99 on Friday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $10.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd (NYSE:JRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportnty Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.