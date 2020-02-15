NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given Buy Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their buy rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $311.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NVDA. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NVIDIA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $259.69.

NVDA traded up $19.01 on Friday, hitting $289.79. 25,969,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,805,939. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $294.97. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.14. The stock has a market cap of $165.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 27.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,727,517.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total transaction of $1,488,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at $41,012,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 416.7% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 21,328.6% during the fourth quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 298,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

