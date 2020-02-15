NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) & American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Head to Head Comparison

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) and American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.1% of NY MTG TR INC/SH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of American Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of NY MTG TR INC/SH shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NY MTG TR INC/SH and American Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NY MTG TR INC/SH 17.74% 9.97% 0.67% American Finance Trust -2.70% -0.50% -0.24%

Risk and Volatility

NY MTG TR INC/SH has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Finance Trust has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NY MTG TR INC/SH and American Finance Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NY MTG TR INC/SH $522.28 million 3.92 $102.89 million $0.86 7.31 American Finance Trust $291.21 million 4.92 -$37.41 million N/A N/A

NY MTG TR INC/SH has higher revenue and earnings than American Finance Trust.

Dividends

NY MTG TR INC/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.7%. American Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. NY MTG TR INC/SH pays out 93.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Finance Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NY MTG TR INC/SH and American Finance Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NY MTG TR INC/SH 1 1 3 0 2.40 American Finance Trust 0 2 0 0 2.00

NY MTG TR INC/SH presently has a consensus price target of $6.33, suggesting a potential upside of 0.69%. American Finance Trust has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.13%. Given American Finance Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Finance Trust is more favorable than NY MTG TR INC/SH.

Summary

NY MTG TR INC/SH beats American Finance Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

NY MTG TR INC/SH Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

