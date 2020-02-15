Oakbrook Investments LLC Has $521,000 Stake in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Oakbrook Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CABO. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CABO. B. Riley cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cable One from $1,482.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,506.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,465.20.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,774.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.86 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,647.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,422.63. Cable One Inc has a 52 week low of $910.95 and a 52 week high of $1,830.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,510.15, for a total transaction of $1,084,287.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,509.50, for a total value of $344,166.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,701.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,432 shares of company stock valued at $3,893,110. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.