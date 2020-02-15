Oakbrook Investments LLC Has $659,000 Stock Holdings in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its holdings in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 87.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PII. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,214,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,550,000 after acquiring an additional 19,618 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 318,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,042,000 after acquiring an additional 58,856 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 210,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 974.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 173,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,262,000 after acquiring an additional 157,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $743,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,776.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Annette K. Clayton sold 38,590 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $3,646,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $93.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.05 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.94.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 4.78%. Polaris Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PII. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush cut Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Polaris Industries from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.23.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

