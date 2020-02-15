Oakbrook Investments LLC Sells 6,300 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Oakbrook Investments LLC lessened its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 103.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 446.4% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.66 and a 200-day moving average of $46.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $55.15.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,072 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Stephens cut CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CF Industries from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.69.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

