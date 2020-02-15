ODUWA (OWC) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 15th. In the last week, ODUWA has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001339 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $312,462.00 and approximately $58,539.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00046556 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00069500 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000993 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,536.52 or 1.06135523 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00077566 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000640 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000395 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

