Omni (OMNI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $199.00

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 14th. One Omni coin can now be purchased for $1.39 or 0.00013554 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Poloniex, Bittrex and C-CEX. Omni has a market cap of $782,960.00 and $199.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Omni has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.01 or 0.00788490 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009578 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006599 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000353 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000378 BTC.

About Omni

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,837 coins and its circulating supply is 562,521 coins. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, C-CEX and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

