On Deck Capital’s (ONDK) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of On Deck Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of On Deck Capital from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of On Deck Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens set a $5.00 price target on shares of On Deck Capital and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.25.

ONDK stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.05. 264,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,517. The company has a quick ratio of 16.50, a current ratio of 16.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. On Deck Capital has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.73.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $111.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.15 million. On Deck Capital had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that On Deck Capital will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in On Deck Capital by 3,613.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,525,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after buying an additional 1,484,148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in On Deck Capital by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 100,393 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in On Deck Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $904,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in On Deck Capital by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 15,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in On Deck Capital by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

On Deck Capital Company Profile

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

