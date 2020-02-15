ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 560,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,795 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of ONEOK worth $41,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OKE. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,142,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 237.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,683,000 after purchasing an additional 817,877 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in ONEOK by 313.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 981,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,318,000 after purchasing an additional 743,900 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,592,000. Finally, Teilinger Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at $737,396.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Helderman acquired 6,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.60.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,397,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.13 and a twelve month high of $77.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.77 and a 200 day moving average of $72.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.53%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

