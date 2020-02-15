Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneSpan Inc. provides software services. The Company designs and develops security software and e-signature solutions which protects devices and financial transactions from fraud and misuse. It delivers risk analytics, mobile security and authentication services. OneSpan Inc., formerly known as Vasco Data Sec, is based in Chicago, United States. “

Get Onespan alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Onespan from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.24. The stock had a trading volume of 142,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,551. The firm has a market cap of $722.82 million, a PE ratio of 91.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Onespan has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $21.61.

In other Onespan news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 51,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $1,029,220.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,522,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,436,987. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSPN. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Onespan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onespan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Onespan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onespan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Onespan by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Onespan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Onespan (OSPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Onespan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onespan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.