Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Short Interest Down 28.6% in January

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the January 15th total of 123,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 9.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 12.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 37,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 27.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oppenheimer stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,239. Oppenheimer has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $1.05. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $295.88 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer products and services. The company offers full-service brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

