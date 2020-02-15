Optex Systems Hldg InCorp (OTCMKTS:OPXS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Optex Systems Hldg InCorp (OTCMKTS:OPXS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
OPXS opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. Optex Systems Hldg InCorp has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.83.
About Optex Systems Hldg InCorp
