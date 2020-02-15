Orange SA (EPA:ORA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Orange SA (EPA:ORA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €15.58 ($18.12).

A number of brokerages have commented on ORA. Morgan Stanley set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on Orange and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Orange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on Orange and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.30 ($16.63) target price on Orange and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €14.40 ($16.74) target price on Orange and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

EPA ORA traded up €0.09 ($0.10) on Friday, reaching €13.36 ($15.53). The stock had a trading volume of 10,775,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,300,000. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €13.02 and a 200 day moving average price of €13.76. Orange has a 1 year low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a 1 year high of €15.80 ($18.37).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

