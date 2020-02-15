Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.11 Million Stake in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in American Financial Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 197,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in American Financial Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 168,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,476,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,177,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $345,679,000 after purchasing an additional 58,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

AFG opened at $112.81 on Friday. American Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $93.75 and a 1-year high of $115.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.67.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that American Financial Group Inc will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.88%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

In other news, insider Mckeon Brett sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $15,060,000.00. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $21,462,000.00. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

