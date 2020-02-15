Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 5,277 Shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,277 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 27,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 89,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $30.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.70. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Discovery Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.65.

In related news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $825,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,022,869.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider David Leavy sold 44,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $1,450,282.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,833,226.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DISCA. Imperial Capital raised Discovery Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

