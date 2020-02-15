Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 626,400 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the January 15th total of 586,300 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.1 days.

In other Origin Bancorp news, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cary Stephen Davis sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $119,483.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,278 shares of company stock valued at $558,083 in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OBNK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 562,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,559,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 20.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $2,320,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 8.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 513.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 31,395 shares during the period. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on OBNK. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th.

NASDAQ:OBNK traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.46. 18,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,894. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $30.85 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.37 and a 200 day moving average of $34.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $844.61 million, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.53.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $54.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

