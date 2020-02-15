Orora Ltd (ORA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 26th

Orora Ltd (ASX:ORA) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th.

ASX ORA opened at A$2.88 ($2.04) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$3.14. Orora has a twelve month low of A$2.60 ($1.84) and a twelve month high of A$3.46 ($2.45). The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 21.65.

Orora Company Profile

Orora Limited manufactures and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. The company offers glass bottles, aluminum cans, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, recycled paper, rigid and flexible packaging, bags and sacks, general packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies.

