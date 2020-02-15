Orora Ltd (ORA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 26th

Orora Ltd (ASX:ORA) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th.
ASX ORA opened at A$2.88 ($2.04) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$3.14. Orora has a twelve month low of A$2.60 ($1.84) and a twelve month high of A$3.46 ($2.45). The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 21.65.
Orora Company Profile
