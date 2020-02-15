Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) Receives $6.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Otonomy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Otonomy in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

OTIC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.72. 206,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,699. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.64. The company has a market cap of $119.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.75. Otonomy has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otonomy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,515,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 77,664 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Otonomy by 222.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 137,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Otonomy by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,939,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 219,096 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,088,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otonomy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

