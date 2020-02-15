Over The Wire (ASX:OTW) Trading Up 0.9%

Over The Wire Holdings Ltd (ASX:OTW)’s stock price was up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$4.43 ($3.14) and last traded at A$4.43 ($3.14), approximately 10,427 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$4.39 ($3.11).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$4.49 and its 200 day moving average price is A$4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.53. The stock has a market cap of $228.62 million and a PE ratio of 21.50.

About Over The Wire (ASX:OTW)

Over the Wire Holdings Limited provides data network and Internet, voice, and data center co-location, and cloud and managed services for corporate clients in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers Internet connectivity services to enable Internet services, video conferencing, Software as a Service applications, and online collaboration for various businesses.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Over The Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Over The Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.