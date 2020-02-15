Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID)’s stock price rose 9.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.48 and last traded at $4.35, approximately 841,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 519,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.
OVID has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovid Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.85.
About Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID)
Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.
Featured Article: Roth IRA
Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.