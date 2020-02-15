Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID)’s stock price rose 9.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.48 and last traded at $4.35, approximately 841,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 519,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

OVID has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovid Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.85.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $8,652,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 67.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,097,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 443,490 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,084,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 497,984 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 33,645.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 501,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 499,976 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,453,000. 17.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.