Oxbow Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 96.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Gold were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 79,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in New Gold by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,292,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in New Gold by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 32,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP grew its stake in New Gold by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signition LP now owns 70,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD remained flat at $$0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,780,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,987. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20. New Gold Inc has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $1.56.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $139.20 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $0.65 price target on shares of New Gold in a research note on Monday, January 27th. CIBC lowered New Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.15 to $0.95 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.11.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

