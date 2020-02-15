Oxbow Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) by 67.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,025 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Sabine Royalty Trust worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,468 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 48.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 8,807 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 22,771 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 16.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,849 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. 10.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust stock opened at $36.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.94 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.58. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.2189 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

