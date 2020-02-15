Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 800 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Oxbow Advisors LLC cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,716 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ABT shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.60.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $89.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.05. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $72.36 and a 52 week high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 548,470 shares of company stock valued at $49,207,334 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

