Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
OXBR stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $1.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,479. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.89. Oxbridge Re has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $2.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92.
Oxbridge Re Company Profile
Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.