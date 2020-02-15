Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

OXBR stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $1.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,479. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.89. Oxbridge Re has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $2.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products through reinsurance brokers.

