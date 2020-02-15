Pacifica Partners Inc. Makes New $2.50 Million Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.4% of Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.13. 5,716,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,618,921. The firm has a market cap of $395.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $126.10 and a 52-week high of $154.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.84.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.92.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

