Palladium Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Palladium Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 957.1% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETR. Citigroup increased their target price on Entergy from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Entergy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

ETR traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.13. 1,639,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,603. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $88.83 and a 52 week high of $134.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 50.89%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

