Palladium Partners LLC Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,642,000. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at about $974,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $495,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 219,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,377. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.37. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $32.45 and a one year high of $41.17.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

