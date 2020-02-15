Palladium Partners LLC Has $450,000 Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 185,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,450,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 62.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at $199,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $1,173,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,734. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a one year low of $152.18 and a one year high of $215.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 29.70%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $209.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research set a $189.00 price target on Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.27.

In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total value of $397,612.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,872.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 775 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $155,403.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,440. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.