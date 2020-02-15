Palladium Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT)

Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,137 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 13.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 465,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 55,549 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 15.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 20,223 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fulton Financial by 6.3% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 704,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,399,000 after acquiring an additional 41,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the third quarter valued at $478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FULT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulton Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $105,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

FULT traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.82. The company had a trading volume of 526,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,717. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day moving average of $16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Fulton Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $217.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.83 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Corp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

