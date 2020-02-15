Palladium Partners LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Palladium Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 213,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 164,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of EFV stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.98. The stock had a trading volume of 452,936 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.