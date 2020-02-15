Palladium Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Palladium Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,970 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 183.0% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.50. 619,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,329. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.97.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

