Palladium Partners LLC Sells 995 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Palladium Partners LLC lowered its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 6.5% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 45.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,359 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $7,995,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 22.2% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 9,398 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 100.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen set a $76.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.48.

In other news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $6,010,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 404,182 shares of company stock worth $30,121,266. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.37. 7,652,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,341,151. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $93.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

