Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Given $21.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $21.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Panhandle Oil and Gas an industry rank of 155 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PHX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

PHX stock opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Panhandle Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.76. The firm has a market cap of $107.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Panhandle Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 102.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 million. As a group, analysts expect that Panhandle Oil and Gas will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Panhandle Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

In other Panhandle Oil and Gas news, Director Christopher T. Fraser purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $55,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Panhandle Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,921,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 20,332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,157,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,099,000 after buying an additional 14,428 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 321,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 12,063 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Panhandle Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

About Panhandle Oil and Gas

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

